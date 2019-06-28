Top women's Wimbledon contenders: Who will win the trophy?

Last year's women's final was a repeat of 2016, but Angelique Kerber got the better of Serena Williams in straight sets. It was Serena's third appearance in the last four finals, but she was unable to secure her eighth Wimbledon singles title.

This time around she is second in the betting, behind French Open winner Ashleigh Barty and many consider this to be a wide open field with a host of hopefuls not far behind the top two.

GIVEMEBET looks at this years challengers and who might be lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish come July 13.

Ashleigh Barty - odds: 16/5

The newly crowned World Number one has never progressed into the second week at Wimbledon, but that looks set to change this year. The Australian has won three WTA titles this season and she enters in a rich vein of form, winning on the grass last week in Birmingham without dropping a set and on the back of her French Open victory where she only lost two sets throughout the entire tournament.

Serena Williams - odds: 6/1

Seven-time Wimbledon Ladies Champion, Williams, has not played since her defeat in the round of 32 at Roland Garros and she has no tournament victories this year. She may have crashed out in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, but her game is obviously well suited to the grass courts and her power is undeniable, so you can never write her off, especially at Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka - odds: 10/1

Her run of consecutive majors ended in Paris. Osaka has had a reasonable year on the clay, reaching the quarter-finals in Rome and Madrid. Her grass court experience is somewhat patchy, never advancing past the round of 32 at Wimbledon, while last time out she could only make the last 16 in Birmingham. Her game seems better suited to the hard courts but at the age of 21, she already has two-majors under her belt and with a good draw will no doubt be challenging in the second week.

Petra Kvitova - odds: 10/1

The majors have not been kind to Kvitova in the last four years, with only two quarter-final appearances in 15 tournaments. This was a year removed from her spectacular seasons in 2011 and 2012 when she made two semi-finals and was crowned Wimbledon champ in 2011. Her best performances have come at Wimbledon and she won her second major here in 2014, but hasn't progressed to the last 16 since. She is a doubt this year with a wrist injury, but if she makes the main draw she poses a big threat.



Angelique Kerber - odds: 12/1

The reigning champion also has a strong record at SW19, but since winning Wimbledon last year she has stuttered, especially in the majors and hasn't made a quarter-final in the top four events since. Showing promise on the grass in Mallorca a couple of weeks ago Kerber beat Maria Sharapova and two top 6-seeded players en route to the semi-finals.

Johanna Konta - odds: 16/1

The home favourite finally won a match at Roland Garros for the first time in five tournaments and then made it all the way to the semi-finals. It was her best majors performance since Wimbledon in 2017, but a straight sets loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Birmingham's round of 16 is not ideal preparation; she does however have the amazing support from the home crowd.

Best of the rest:

There are a host of other contenders with strong records and previous grand slam victories such as former world number one Simona Halep at 16/1, two-time major winner Garbiñe Muguruza at 22/1 and Sloane Stephens at 20/1, who knows what it takes to win a grand slam.

