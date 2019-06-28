Top Wimbledon contenders: Who will lift the trophy?

The tennis world once again descends on SW19 for the most prestigious tournament on the calendar and there are three familiar faces at the top of the betting for the Men's trophy.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal have won a combined 49 of 58 majors over the last fifteen years, with only three occasions during this period where a final was competed without one of the top three present. Stan Wawrinka was the last major winner from outside the group at the 2016 US Open.

Since Federer's maiden victory at Wimbledon in 2003 only one player has broken the trio's stranglehold on the trophy with Andy Murray winning in 2013 and 2016.

The draw will be important as ever and despite being the number two ranked player in the world and winning the French Open last month, Nadal will suffer due to the seeding rule at the All England Club.

Wimbledon is the only major that takes into account previous tournament performance when compiling its seeding rankings, this will therefore see the Spaniard slip behind Federer and be given the third-seed and a place in Novak Djokovic's half of the draw, handing the Swiss a favorable draw as he strives for his ninth major on grass.

Latest Men's Outright odds courtesy of GIVEMEBET

This isn't to say they they are invincible, last year big serving Kevin Anderson made his way to the final with victory over Federer in the quarterfinal followed by a remarkable five set duel in the semi with John Isner, as the South African eventually prevailed 26-24 in the deciding set.

Similarly in 2017 Marin Cilic made the final, however it was the year Djokovic retired hurt in his quarterfinal and Nadal went down in another marathon fifth set, 15-13 to sixteenth seed Gilles Muller.

A lot of the big guns are resting this week in preparation for Wimbledon, but who might be able to topple the trio...

Alexander Zverev - 16/1 with GIVEMEBET

The German has been tipped to win a major soon, but has struggled in the past few weeks, losing to in the QF at Halle and not progressing past the round of 16 at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart. The 22 year old's best performance at SW19 was in 2017 when he lost in the round of sixteen.

Milos Raonic - 25/1 with GIVEMEBET

A previous finalist at Wimbledon, Raonic has dropped out of the top 10 in the rankings in the last twelve months.

The seeding system should help him as he has reached the quarter finals twice in the last five years, to go with a semi appearance alongside his runner-up spot. A quarter-final exit at Queen's last week will help build confidence but he will be hoping to avoid the big guns early in the draw.

John Isner - 66/1 with GIVEMEBET

He will go down in Wimbledon folklore for his marathon victory over Nicolas Mahut in 2010, prevailing 70-68, he was however on the wrong end of the second longest match at SW19, against Anderson last year.

Grass is perfect for his big serve and he made the final against Federer in Halle last week. On his day and if his serve is firing he could well cause the top seeds problems.

All odds accurate at the time of publishing and are subject to fluctuation. T&C’s apply. 18+. www.begambleaware.org