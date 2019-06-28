Brazil advanced to the semi-finals of Copa America after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties.

The match finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and with no extra-time being used in the tournament until the final, it went straight to spot kicks.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson set the tone by saving the first penalty from Gustavo Gomez, before Willian converted his to hand Brazil the advantage.

The next five were converted to make the shootout 3-3 before Roberto Firmino stepped up.

His club teammate had already put the Selecao in a strong position, but the striker completely fluffed his lines.

Firmino produced an awful penalty, slowing jogging up to the ball with a number of stutters, before blasting it wide of the post.

He looked far too casual stepping up to take it, but ended up walking back to the halfway line with his head in his hands.

Check out Firmino's miss below.

Thankfully, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus spared Firmino's blushes, showing his Premier League rival how to properly take a stutter penalty - by smashing it into the bottom left corner.

It may not have been comfortable, but Brazil have reached the last four of this year's Copa America, keeping alive the dream of playing in a major final hosted on their own patch.

Firminho's shocking penalty came just days after he was on target against Peru in the group stages.

Brazil won their final fixture 5-0, with the Liverpool striker producing one of his trademark 'no look' goals.

That was impressive, but his spot-kick against Paraguay certainly was not.

Perhaps Firmino should spend more time practicing his penalties, rather than his no look shots in training.

His woeful effort in the shootout will no doubt be forgotten if he manages to bag a goal or two in the semi-final, which will be against either Venezuela or Argentina.