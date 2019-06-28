There have been few footballers quite as controversial as Mario Balotelli.

The Italian enigma is something truly special, possessing an ability to irk his bosses, teammates and fans like no other.

However, the football world is certainly a better place for having big Mario in it and most fans would tell you they wouldn’t want him to change a single bit.

There can be no questioning his immense talent too, but his temperament certainly got in the way of him truly fulfilling the bags of potential he possessed.

When Balotelli really turned it on though, he was an absolute world-beater.

Just ask the German squad of 2012.

Germany were widely touted as the main challengers to the unstoppable Spaniards at the 2012 European Championships with many expecting a Spain v Germany final.

However, on the night of the 28th of June, Balotelli had other intentions, flipping the whole tournament on its head with an incredible individual performance in the semi-final.

Balotelli was simply unplayable, running the revered German defence ragged while netting a marvellous brace to send Italy cruising through to the final.

While his goal’s on the night were pretty special, it was Balotelli’s mad celebration that became the most iconic image from the tournament.

Having just lashed a spectacular volley past Manuel Neuer, Balo whipped off his shirt and tensed every muscle in his body.





Unforgettable.



The celebration went viral and is still used in countless memes to this day.

It is hard to believe that it has already been seven years but it seems one can never tire of watching it.

Balotelli’s career seemed to stall in the years since that incredible night in Poland, but thankfully he looks to have found a home at Olympique de Marseille.

At the tender age of 29, we could still be in for a few more brilliant Balotelli moments.

Never change Mario, never change.