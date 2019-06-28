Snoop Dogg came under heavy criticism this week after he posted an image featuring Paul Gascoigne to compare the effects of alcohol and cannabis abuse.

The rapper uploaded a meme which contrasted his years of marijuana abuse with Gascoigne’s issues with alcohol, which have been well documented.

The image showed both at the age of 20 and both at the age of 47, with Snoop implying that alcohol had made a worse impact on Gascoigne’s physical appearance than his cannabis use had on him.

Snoop came under immediate backlash, with Piers Morgan among those to criticise him.

“This is nasty. Shame on you Snoop Dogg,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Nothing like mocking the afflicted. This is a really low blow.”

Someone else said: “Snoop Dogg disrespecting Paul Gascoigne, considering he suffered with alcoholism and other issues. F****** disgrace.”

Gascoigne responds to Snoop Dogg

Gascoigne expressed his gratitude at the response from fans on Thursday and he’s now hit back directly at Snoop.

Posting an image of a dog that resembled Snoop’s iconic look, the former Tottenham and England player wrote: “Morning @SnoopDogg get your lazy a*** out of bed it’s walkies time woof woof you ugly t**t LOVE GAZZA xxx”.

Paul Gascoigne v Snoop Dogg. 2019, everybody.

Gascoigne’s problems since his retirement from football in 2004 have been tragic and, unfortunately, have played out in public.

He’s been beset by addiction and mental illness, and has talking extensive about the treatment he’s undergone.