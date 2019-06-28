Football

.

Paul Gascoigne has responded to Snoop Dogg's distasteful Instagram post about him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Snoop Dogg came under heavy criticism this week after he posted an image featuring Paul Gascoigne to compare the effects of alcohol and cannabis abuse.

The rapper uploaded a meme which contrasted his years of marijuana abuse with Gascoigne’s issues with alcohol, which have been well documented.

The image showed both at the age of 20 and both at the age of 47, with Snoop implying that alcohol had made a worse impact on Gascoigne’s physical appearance than his cannabis use had on him.

Snoop came under immediate backlash, with Piers Morgan among those to criticise him.

“This is nasty. Shame on you Snoop Dogg,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Nothing like mocking the afflicted. This is a really low blow.”

Someone else said: “Snoop Dogg disrespecting Paul Gascoigne, considering he suffered with alcoholism and other issues. F****** disgrace.”

Gascoigne responds to Snoop Dogg

Gascoigne expressed his gratitude at the response from fans on Thursday and he’s now hit back directly at Snoop.

Posting an image of a dog that resembled Snoop’s iconic look, the former Tottenham and England player wrote: “Morning @SnoopDogg get your lazy a*** out of bed it’s walkies time woof woof you ugly t**t LOVE GAZZA xxx”.

Paul Gascoigne v Snoop Dogg. 2019, everybody.

Gascoigne’s problems since his retirement from football in 2004 have been tragic and, unfortunately, have played out in public.

He’s been beset by addiction and mental illness, and has talking extensive about the treatment he’s undergone.

Topics:
Paul Gascoigne
Football
England Football
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again