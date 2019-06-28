Brazil reached the semi-finals of Copa America on Thursday night, but they didn't make it easy.

The tournament hosts required penalties to beat Paraguay after drawing a blank in 90 minutes.

With no extra-time at this year's competition, the match went straight to spot-kicks.

Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty as Brazil won 4-3 in the shootout, but it was goalkeeper Alisson Becker who made himself the real hero.

The Liverpool shot-stopper was on fine form in Porto Alegre, making two huge saves to help Brazil reach the last four.

His first came after 29 minutes when Derlis Gonzalez drilled his effort towards goal from just a few yards out.

Alisson, with a little help from the post, did enough to keep the ball out. The angle may have been tight, but Gonzalez would have made it 1-0 if it wasn't for the 'keepers heroics.

Check out the save below.

His second big stop came much later in the penalty shootout.

Gustavo Gomez stepped up to take the first spot-kick but was denied by Alisson, who got down low to his left and palmed the ball away.

It was another brilliant save, and one that gave Brazil the upper hand in the shootout. You can watch it below.

Alisson has been key to Brazil's Copa America run and made himself the hero on Thursday evening.

His high-level performances seem to be becoming the norm, considering the clean sheet against Paraguay was his eighth in a row for club and country.

Alisson managed to shut-out Barcelona, Wolves and Tottenham for Liverpool, while he also hasn't conceded against Honduras, Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru and now Paraguay for Brazil.

There's a real chance that he can guide his nation to Copa America success without conceding a single goal - and that accomplishment would surely have him in the conversation as one of best 'keepers in the world.