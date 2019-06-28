There can be no questioning the fact that Rugby League is one of the most brutal sports on the planet.

Men built like brick houses spend 80 minutes obliterating each other with some of the biggest and nastiest tackles you will ever see.

The fact that any of them make it through a full game is a testament to their unreal physicality.

However, if their ability to simply survive a game isn’t enough to convince you that these are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, then we have another reason that might change your mind.

It was derby night in the Betfred Super League last night as Hull FC took on Hull KR in a bitterly contested match-up.

While KR would run-out eventual winners, the most memorable moment from the game came in the form of FC second-rower Joe Westerman.

Having been tackled by an opposing player, Westerman looked down to see an absolutely sickening sight - his knee cap had popped right out of place.

Lesser men may have fainted on the spot but Westerman had a game to win.

With that in mind, and probably against the advice of any medical practitioner anywhere on the planet, big Joe simply tried to slap his patella back into place.

That’s right, he slapped his dislocated knee cap back into line.

You can watch the extraordinary moment below:

Bonkers.

Astoundingly, Westerman would go on to finish the game with his revolutionary technique working an absolute trick.

We shudder to think of the kind of response one would have seen from the likes of Neymar if such a thing had happened to him.

But Westerman, who, if anything looked more than mildly annoyed at the inconvenience, simply got on with it.

What a man.

It goes without saying that we here at GiveMeSport do not recommend that you try this at home.