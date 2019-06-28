Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of failing to help terminally ill former footballer Fernando Ricksen.

Ricksen, who made 182 appearances for Rangers between 2000 and 2006, met with Ronaldo in 2016.

And the Dutchman’s wife, Veronika Ricksen, has criticised the Juventus star for not providing any help to her ailing husband.

Ricksen, 42, is currently being cared for at St Andrew’s Hospice in Scotland as he battles motor neurone disease.

The disease is incurable and Ricksen will spend the rest of his line confined to his bed and a wheelchair.

Veronika Ricksen spoke about the family’s ordeal in an interview with the Russian Match TV website.

And she couldn’t help but express her disappointment at a lack of help from world-famous players.

'We met with Ronaldo, so what?'

"Once we met with Cristiano Ronaldo, so what? I can’t say I wasn’t much thrilled about the meeting," she said, per RT.

"Bella (Ricksen's daughter) wanted to see a man whom she, together with her father, watched playing football on TV.

“Fernando promised her to arrange a meeting with him and he kept his promise. We went to Madrid to see him (Ronaldo)."

Veronika was upset that the only thing Ronaldo, then still playing for Real Madrid, had to offer was a ‘sweaty jersey’.

"He gave his sweaty jersey to our daughter. Took it off right after the game, gave it to Bella and went away,” she added.

“This old man from FIFA [believed to be Sepp Blatter], I don’t remember his name, he promised to create a charity foundation to help Fernando, but in fact he didn’t do anything.”

Fernando and Veronika also went to the Netherlands to meet Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who had personally invited him to a football-themed event.

But Maradona was a no-show.

A terribly sad story all around.