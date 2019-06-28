It must have been pretty fun to be a Liverpool fan last season.

They may not have won their first ever Premier League title but they had quite an incredible journey as they reached an incredible 97 points - just one shy of Manchester City’s tally.

But the Reds made sure it was a season to remember by winning their sixth European Cup in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side produced an incredible comeback in the semi-final to overturn a 3-0 loss to Barcelona at the Camp Nou by winning 4-0 at Anfield.

And they made sure it counted for something by beating Spurs 2-0 in the final.

For those thousands of Liverpool fans that couldn’t make it to Madrid, they lined the streets of the city to welcome home their heroes the following day.

More than 750,000 fans greeted the open top bus as it weaved its way through Liverpool, creating some unbelievable scenes.

But just imagine being an Everton fan in the city that weekend.

They would no doubt have closed their curtains, locked their doors and not left the house all weekend as Liverpool fans painted the city red.

It’s now been almost a month since Liverpool’s triumph and Everton fans are free to leave their houses once again.

But they’re still being reminded of Liverpool’s triumph everywhere they go.

And that includes when they’re just performing a simple everyday activity like withdrawing some money from a cash machine.

One Everton fan has uploaded an image of his £20 note that he withdraw. On the note, a speech mark has been drawn coming from the Queen’s mouth with the words ‘6 times’.

As the poor Everton states: ‘There’s no getting away from the pesky red sh**e.’

Just imagine what Liverpool fans will be drawing on £20 notes if they win the Premier League next season…