Sony's decision to give PlayStation Plus members free PS4 games each month has gone down very well and football fans are in for a treat this July.

That's because PES 19 is included as one of two titles that subscription members can download for free.

The deal will run from July 2 to August 5, giving gamers plenty of chance to get their hands on the title.

Along with PES 19, PlayStation are also giving away Horizon Chase Turbo, an arcade-style racing game, meaning it's one of the best months of giveaways for sports fans in recent memory.

So, exactly what will fans be getting if they download Pro Evo in the next month?

It's widely argued that FIFA has blown PES out of the water this year thanks to EA acquiring the Champions League license, but the Konami title will still be well worth picking up.

2019 saw them add a number of other licenses to soften the blow of losing UEFA competitions, with the Russian, Argentina and Portuguese leagues all featuring.

What's Perhaps more exciting for UK gamers is that the Scottish Premier League and a number of famous stadiums including Celtic Park will be included.

There are also a number of other big European teams included in the game, with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, Schalke and both Milan teams all officially partnered.

Updates to the PES version of career mode - Master League - have been made in 2019 and their Ultimate Team equivalent, MyClub, also returns.

In that mode, players will have the chance to add exclusive legends like David Beckham, Cafu and Oliver Kahn to their club.

PES might not be everyone's cup of tea, with many fans preferring the authentic gameplay of FIFA, but with Sony offering the chance to play for free, those with a PS4 should definitely take the opportunity to play.