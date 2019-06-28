Football

US men’s national team would share much more for winning World Cup than women's team

The Guardian have exposed a serious disparity between the bonuses paid out to the United States’ men’s and women’s national teams.

The women’s team have earned $90,000 in bonuses for reaching the quarter-finals of the ongoing tournament in France.

But that figure would be six times higher if they were on the same bonus structure as the men.

With nearly half of the World Cup still left to play, the women would have each earned $550,000 if they were entitled to the same bonuses as their men’s counterparts.

That’s because the men earn more across the board in tournament bonuses from US Soccer. They are also able to receive extra payments that the women can’t, such as $4.5 million shared among the players if they reach the knockout round of the World Cup.

The following details how much players earn by meeting certain criteria.

Qualifying for the World Cup
Men: $108,695
Women: $37,500

Winning individual qualification games
Men: $200,000
Women: $15,000

Called up to the World Cup side
Men: $68,750
Women: $37,500

Advancing to the knockout stages
Men: $329,376
Women: $0

Winning the World Cup
Men: $407,608
Women: $110,000

World Cup victory tour
Men: $0
Women: $60,869

Total max earnings
Men: $1,114,429
Women: $260,869

So the women’s agreement includes a bonus for a victory tour that the men’s doesn’t.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that the 23 men in the squad would have already shared $9.375m for winning the World Cup, while the women would have shared $2.5m.

The Guardian analysed the bonuses offered by US Soccer in the collective bargaining agreements for the women’s and men’s national teams.

US Soccer argue that the differences comes down to FIFA. The world governing body offers vastly different sums to competing nations in the men’s and women’s World Cups, which is then distributed by US Soccer to the players.

Total prize money at the men’s 2018 World Cup in Russia was $400m, while FIFA is offering just $30m for the ongoing tournament in France.

This all comes despite women’s football games generating more revenue than men’s over the past three years.

The Wall Street Journal found that between 2016 and 2018, women’s games generated approximately $50.8m in revenue.

This is compared to $49.9m for men’s games across the same period.

And the women’s national team are so much more successful than their male counterparts.

The women have won the World Cup three times and been Gold medalists at the Olympics on four occasions.

The men? The furthest they’ve reached at any World Cup is the quarter-final.

There's no other way of saying it. The women deserve more.

Topics:
Women's Sport
Football
Christian Pulisic
World Cup

