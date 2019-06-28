Arsenal had two golden opportunities to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The straightforward route was finishing in the top-four in the Premier League.

At the start of April, that looked extremely likely.

That was until a run of two wins in their final seven matches saw them finish one point behind Tottenham, who occupied the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Their second opportunity came via the Europa League.

Unai Emery - who is something of a specialist in the competition - led his Arsenal led to the final in Baku to face London rivals, Chelsea.

Chelsea had already qualified for next season’s Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League but that didn’t stop them running out 4-1 winners in Baku.

Two golden opportunities, two opportunities squandered.

So, how do Arsenal narrow the gap and return to Europe’s elite competition?

This summer could prove to be rather important for the Gunners. However, the board has handed Emery just £45 million to spend.

Who can they sign for that?

Well, they’ve been heavily linked with Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. However, the Ivory Coast international is valued at £80 million by his club.

But there’s hope for Arsenal.

According to the Daily Mail, Zaha has ‘pleaded’ with Palace to let him join Arsenal - the club he supported growing up.

He’s urged the Selhurst Park club to lower their demands in order for him for the north Londoners.

What’s more, Emery has asked Arsenal’s chiefs to find the money to land his number one target.

Whether Palace would be willing to lower Zaha’s asking price, or Arsenal would be willing to cough up enough money remains to be seen.

One thing is for sure, Arsenal want Zaha and Zaha wants Arsenal.