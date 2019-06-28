WWE fans can seemingly not agree whether or not Baron Corbin's heat is go-away heat or actual heel heat.

Corbin has been a prominent figure at the top of Raw for some time now, becoming the Acting General Manager in 2018 when Stephanie McMahon gave Kurt Angle some 'time off'.

A long rivalry ended at WrestleMania 35 where Corbin picked up a big win over Angle in his final match in a WWE ring, raising the former United States Champion to mega-heel status.

And he's been given even more opportunities in the last month as he became the new number-one contender to Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.

Corbin has already lost twice to Rollins at Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds, but he and Lacey Evans will face Rollins and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a Winner Takes All match at Extreme Rules next month.

Dave Meltzer is of the belief that Vince McMahon is pushing Corbin because he thinks he looks like a man that women 'swoon' over, which sounds very Vince McMahon.

Even Corbin's genuine haters can't deny he's improved a vast amount in the ring in recent times, but there's still sections of the WWE Universe who don't think he's good enough to warrant being in the main event.

He has a believer in Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Angle, though.

Whilst Corbin wasn't on Angle's list of potential retirement match opponents, he thinks he's got all the tools to become a world champion soon.

“Was Baron the right person? Probably not, but look at him now, Angle told Busted Open Radio, per Cageside Seats.

"I think that Baron Corbin right now is the best heel in the business. If a person gets everyone to genuinely hate their guts, 24/7, you’re doing your job.

"Baron, he’s the top heel in the business right now. People may disagree, but he’s going to get the title eventually. He’s going to have a heel run and I think he’ll do extremely well.”

You're right Kurt, people may disagree.

If Corbin loses at Extreme Rules though, we can expect another challenger to come out of the pack to challenge Rollins in the lead-up to SummerSlam.