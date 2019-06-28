Football

Inter Milan’s new away shirt voted the best kit of the 2019/20 season

Seeing what kits our teams will be wearing next season is one of the most exciting parts of the summer as a football fan.

Kit manufacturers are under more pressure than ever before to get the design spot on.

Top football clubs can make a lot of money through shirt sales across the world, hence why it’s so important for the shirts to look as good as possible.

Because Nike, Adidas and Puma make most of the elite club’s kits these days, the designs rarely - if ever - look bad.

However, they always manage to divide opinion among supporters. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, after all.

With all of the 2019/20 kits now unveiled, GIVEMESPORT conducted a poll for fans to decide which shirt looks the best.

There were two categories.

In Group One, we had Real Madrid’s new away shirt:

p1defd664cd0i1ick5vq9qs1im9h.jpg

Arsenal’s away kit:

p1defd88cdadm3051fhl1kcr1puhj.jpg

Roma’s home shirt:

p1defd9e61h514a11q6kdkn7e7l.jpg

Ajax’s away kit:

p1defdaf33g8e10pl106d1k0g1a1mn.jpg

In Group Two, we had Inter Milan’s away kit:

p1defd4thg17mi1ev6npst5q5ttf.jpg

Barcelona’s home shirt:

p1defdbppc18511midg1d1lll16itp.jpg

Manchester United’s home shirt:

p1defdcqhu1fng1h8q1vd59sbrbur.jpg

And Borussia Dortmund’s home kit:

p1defddv73b3nr1r66710r71n0t.jpg

Some lovely shirts on display there.

Real Madrid’s away shirt went through from Group One, picking up 45 per cent of the votes.

p1defd2p105f5leu13cankp11ib9.jpg

While in Group Two, Inter’s new away shirt picked up 48 per cent of the votes.

p1defd304qtenfkdqre1rjp130ab.jpg

We then put it to our Facebook audience to decide which of the two new kits is the best.

Over 67,000 people voted and Inter Milan’s new kit took 59 per cent of the votes.

p1defd3shk1rck1iutd3h179h12i7d.jpg

A worthy winner?

It’s certainly an unusual colour - you don’t see many mint green kits - but it works.

p1defdfd501t0fantpfc1kf81qmmv.jpg

The black and gold details along the collar and the badge help to make the shirt look incredibly cool.

Congratulations to Nike, who have outdone themselves with this effort.

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Inter Milan
Serie A
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester United
Arsenal

