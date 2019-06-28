Seeing what kits our teams will be wearing next season is one of the most exciting parts of the summer as a football fan.

Kit manufacturers are under more pressure than ever before to get the design spot on.

Top football clubs can make a lot of money through shirt sales across the world, hence why it’s so important for the shirts to look as good as possible.

Because Nike, Adidas and Puma make most of the elite club’s kits these days, the designs rarely - if ever - look bad.

However, they always manage to divide opinion among supporters. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, after all.

With all of the 2019/20 kits now unveiled, GIVEMESPORT conducted a poll for fans to decide which shirt looks the best.

There were two categories.

In Group One, we had Real Madrid’s new away shirt:

Arsenal’s away kit:

Roma’s home shirt:

Ajax’s away kit:

In Group Two, we had Inter Milan’s away kit:

Barcelona’s home shirt:

Manchester United’s home shirt:

And Borussia Dortmund’s home kit:

Some lovely shirts on display there.

Real Madrid’s away shirt went through from Group One, picking up 45 per cent of the votes.

While in Group Two, Inter’s new away shirt picked up 48 per cent of the votes.

We then put it to our Facebook audience to decide which of the two new kits is the best.

Over 67,000 people voted and Inter Milan’s new kit took 59 per cent of the votes.

A worthy winner?

It’s certainly an unusual colour - you don’t see many mint green kits - but it works.

The black and gold details along the collar and the badge help to make the shirt look incredibly cool.

Congratulations to Nike, who have outdone themselves with this effort.