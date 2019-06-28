Football

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed a five-year contract to become a Manchester United player.

In one of the most protracted sagas of the summer transfer window, the 21-year-old has waved goodbye to Crystal Palace and completed his move to Old Trafford for around £50 million.

It's believed that Wan-Bissaka will earn in the region of £80,000-a-week, a considerable hike on the £10k-a-week he bagged at Selhurst Park, and has signed a long-term deal.

His arrival at the 'Theatre of Dreams' marks the second signing of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era in what many United fans hope will be a change of policy under Ed Woodward.

Wan-Bissaka enjoyed a phenomenal 2018-19 season in south London and the United hierarchy are clearly convinced that he can bring those top performances up to a higher level.

Photographs have emerged of the Englishman wearing a United jersey during his youth and it had always been reported that he was pushing for the move.

And Sky Sports' Jim White confirmed the news before the official announcement by tweeting: "Can confirm Aaron Wan-Bissaka has signed a five year contract with @ManUtd with option of an extra year. Paperwork now complete - former @CPFC player will earn in excess of £80K a week."

Therefore, the Red Devils aren't only getting one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe, but one that will give everything for the famous red jersey.

What will please supporters the most is that Wan-Bissaka could take game-time away from the much-maligned Ashley Young, who could be named club captain imminently.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

However, it's guaranteed that the price tag will raise eyebrows across the Premier League, especially when Wan-Bissaka has less than 50 appearances in the competition.

The deal makes him the sixth most expensive defender in history behind Virgil van Dijk, Lucas Hernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy and John Stones.

United will now turn their attention to bolstering their squad further before their pre-season tour in a bid to make Solskjaer's first full season a successful one.

