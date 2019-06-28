If you live in Europe, the chances are that it’s pretty hot where you are today.

There is currently a heatwave passing through the continent with France recording its hottest day ever as temperatures surpassed 45C (113F).

In the southern town of Villevieille, temperatures reached an eye-watering 45.1 degrees - the highest figure since records began in 1947.

In Carpentras, the temperature hit 44.3C.

Edouard Philippe, the prime minister, announced that 4,000 schools in France would be closed on Friday due to the extreme heat.

In four regions of the country, the level of alert has been raised from orange to red for the first time since the warning system was introduced 15 years ago.

However, despite all that, there is still a rather important Women’s World Cup match scheduled to take place in Paris tonight.

Hosts France take on USA in the quarter-finals, looking for a place in the last-four to take on England.

Let’s just hope the searing heat cools down a bit before the players take to the pitch at the Parc des Princes.

But it’s set to remain hot into Saturday meaning France have had to set up traffic restrictions in several cities.

Paris, Lyon, Marseille and Strasbourg have banned the most-polluting cars from its roads.

Agnes Buzyn, France’s health minister, has warned the French public to take this heatwave properly and has suggested there should be no sport with this temperature.

”The general public does not take precautions, people are often in denial, they continue to play sports," she said.

“As long as there are dead linked to heatwaves, I think my job is to remind everyone of the provisions and make sure that everyone applies them.”