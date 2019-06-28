The Undertaker is seemingly looking to put his horror show at Super ShowDown well behind him.

His bout in Saudi Arabia against Goldberg was branded a train-wreck and criticised heavily, in which there were several botches from both superstars.

But to the surprise of everyone - and it is hard for WWE to keep these kind of surprises anymore - Taker appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to thwart Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre's assault of Roman Reigns.

Why Taker would want to help the man who almost retired him at WrestleMania 33 is anyone's guess, but he's thrown himself back into the action very quickly considering he hasn't been around all that much in the last few years.

His next match back will be a tag team bout with Reigns to face McIntyre and McMahon at Extreme Rules, and we all know what happened at WrestleMania 32 when Taker and Shane-o-Mac faced each other inside Hell In A Cell.

But it's McIntyre's involvement which is more interesting here.

Taker and McIntyre have actually crossed paths before during the Scotsman's first stint in WWE, with The Deadman defeating then-Intercontinental Champion McIntyre on a March 2010 episode of SmackDown.

But McIntyre is fully evolved now, no longer The Chosen One but The Scottish Psychopath.

And Sports Illustrated have reported that McIntyre was one of the men on Taker's 'shortlist' of potential opponents on his next return to the ring.

There's rumours that it's been brought forward due to him wanting to 'prove himself' after the Saudi Arabia debacle, which you can say 'fair enough' at, and maybe working with someone like McIntyre will bring out the best of what is left of Taker.

You'd have to assume that the tag match will lead to a singles match - potentially at SummerSlam - between the two men.

But if that does happen, then McIntyre desperately needs to be the victor if he is to become a main event player, his recent booking has led to him suffering quite a bit when he was hyped up to become a big-time player.

And if Taker is willing to put over a younger star, then WWE fans will respect him a bit more for sticking around past his peak.