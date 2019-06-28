It’s now 13 years since the mercurial Frenchman called time on his illustrious career.

He bowed out in disgrace - sent off in the 2006 World Cup final for a headbutt on Italy’s Marco Materazzi - but, fortunately, that was never going to be enough to overshadow the years of joy he gave us all.

Zidane is arguably the most graceful footballer we’ve ever seen.

He turned football into an art form. Some of the YouTube compilations of Zidane in action are truly magnificent.

Zidane was the complete midfielder: two-footed, phenomenally skillful, strong, fast with the ball at his feet, blessed with extraordinary vision, immense passing skills and could score all types of goals.

He was also brilliant from dead-ball situations and scored many free-kicks and penalties during his career.

If anything, Zidane retired a little too early. He could easily have played into his late 30s but decided at the age of 34 that he was done.

Since 2006, we’ve only seen Zidane playing in charity matches every now and again.

More often than not, he’s still been the best player on the pitch. The guy’s class is eternal.

And in his latest charity appearance, Zidane produced a stunning moment of magic to get himself on the scoresheet.

Representing Madrid against a team called ‘Crazy Squad’, Zizou brilliantly flicked the ball up to bamboozle a defender before exchanging passes with a teammate.

He then applied the finish from close-range, delighting the spectators around the arena.

Watch it here…

Masterful from one of the game’s all-time greats.

Zidane is, of course, now one of the best managers in football thanks to his remarkable achievements with Real Madrid.

He won a host of major honours during his first spell at the Bernabeu including La Liga and three Champions League titles in a row.

The World Cup winner began his second spell as Madrid’s head coach in March and is currently in the process of revamping his squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Everything he touches turns to gold - so don’t be surprised if Madrid win multiple trophies again next season.