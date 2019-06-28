It’s almost official: Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the verge of becoming a Manchester United player.

The transfer saga has been one of the most drawn out of the summer, but it appears to be all but over according to reports in recent days.

After completing a medical on Wednesday, it’s understood Wan-Bissaka has signed a five-year contract worth £80,000-a-week.

Those wages are a handsome upgrade on what he earned at Crystal Palace, where he enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 season to help them finish 12 in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was a pillar of consistency throughout the campaign, which, in the eyes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils’ hierarchy, is enough to warrant his £50 million fee.

Wan-Bissaka - a boyhood United fan - is set to take the No. 29 shirt formerly worn by Wilfried Zaha, who claims he’s the kind of player who keeps his head down and gets the job done.

“Unless you speak to him, he will not say a word,” the Ivorian winger said, per the Mirror.

“Literally, he's in the changing room quiet. But he does his speaking on the pitch, really. That's why everyone likes him. He doesn't chirp up much.

“He just comes in, does what he has to do, plays his game, plays well and goes home.

“The games he's come in, the players he's played against, I was kinda shocked because it's just like, 'oh, he's playing against [Alexis] Sanchez today’.

“He just deals with it casually. I like his mentality.”

Well, befitting of someone who isn’t particularly fond of the limelight, Wan-Bissaka spent his first experiences as a United player surrounded by family.

A slideshow posted on Twitter included photos of the Wan-Bissaka clan’s journey to Carrington as well as them posing on the training pitches.

Aaron’s father appears to be fond of the Red Devils, too - just take a look at the video below…

A lot of pressure comes with being one of the most expensive English footballers ever - not least at a club like United.

But if Wan-Bissaka upholds his level-headed, unmoving reputation, he stands to flourish at the ‘Theatre of the Dreams'.