When David Moyes took the Manchester United job six years ago, he would have fully expected that he’d still be in the Old Trafford hot-seat come July 2019.

The Scottish coach, who was at Everton for 11 years before accepting Sir Alex Ferguson’s offer to succeed him at the Theatre of Dreams, put pen to paper on a six-year contract back in July 2013 and was assured he would be given time to get things right.

That contract, had everything gone to plan, would still have a few days left on it now.

However, 1894 days have passed since Moyes was sacked, just 10 months into his United tenure.

Once it became mathematically impossible for the Red Devils to qualify for the 2014/15 Champions League, Moyes was unceremoniously handed his P45.

His reputation as a top-level manager now lies in tatters following further disappointing spells with Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.

Still only 56, we might never see Moyes managing a Premier League club again.

Let’s just hope that he wasn’t tuned into BBC Two on Friday night for Stormzy’s set at Glastonbury.

The rapper was the event’s headline act and took to the Pyramid Stage in front of thousands of festival-goers and millions more watching from home.

And in his very first song, he ruined poor old Moyesy.

One of his lyrics from the 2015 song ‘Know Me From’ goes as follows: “I come to your team and I f**k s**t up, I’m David Moyes.”’

Watch the clip here…

Football fans unfamiliar with Stormzy’s older work obviously found this hilarious and immediately took to social media to check they hadn’t been hearing things…

But, yes, that really was the lyric. Savage.

You may be aware that Stormzy is actually a Man Utd fan.

Like most of the Old Trafford faithful, he doesn’t have a particularly high opinion of Moyes.

Stormzy famously starred in the Adidas advert that announced Paul Pogba’s return to Man Utd in the summer of 2016.

Wonder if he’ll be singing something uncomplimentary about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a few years from now.

