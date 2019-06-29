At long last, Manchester United have secured the signing of highly rated youngster, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The £50 million man arrives at Old Trafford following fellow reinforcement Daniel James, as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær begins to force a comeback ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Although the 21-year-old has put pen to paper from Crystal Palace, things nearly took a turn for the worse in the final moments of the deal.

According to The Sun, the move nearly collapsed as a result of a last minute change in the contract.

The additional clause demanded was to add a 10 per cent sell on fee for the English right back, if he is to be sold in the distant future.

This would see Hodgson’s men receive a fee up to £5 million.

Representatives of the Manchester club reluctantly agreed to the additional clause, despite this not being of interest.

With the signing set to be announced on Thursday, the decision was clearly not so smooth sailing as the signature was delayed until yesterday morning.

With Palace holding all the cards in this deal, it has to be said that it’s smart business from The Eagles.

But with the price tag and high pressure on the shoulders of the young player- could he be a future flop at the club?

A £50 million fee on his head, 21 years old and the hopes of frustrated fans world-wide is a lot to handle.

The up and coming defender was also part of Aidy Boothroyd’s, England under 21 side at the Euro campaign this summer.

The side disappointed, and were shown the door after two games in the tournament.

The right-back will be looking to set his sights on Premier league success with this new team, and it was a summer to forget for the Three Lions.