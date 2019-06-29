Earlier this week, WWE announced that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will be the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live respectively.

Heyman has recently been working in WWE as Brock Lesnar's advocate, but this will be Bischoff first full-time return to WWE since his last run came to an end back in 2007.

He has made the occasional return since, most recently during the Raw 25th Anniversary show in January 2018.

Both will report directly to Vince McMahon and the two positions are full-time executive roles, but it was originally reported that there were no plans at the current time for this to be introduced as part of a TV storyline.

Well, as we know in WWE, sometimes plans change.

According to Austin-based radio show Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, via Cageside Seats, the American Airlines Center in Dallas has already advertised Raw's Executive Director Heyman for the show this week.

The AT&T Center in San Antonio, which will host SmackDown this week, has also done the same for the blue brand's Executive Director Bischoff.

Vince furious

There is a slight chance that these images could be fan-made, but according to Bryan Alvarez on Figure Four Daily with Lance Storm on Friday night, via Wrestling News, Vince McMahon is furious that these emails revealing their TV returns have been sent out.

He said: “The story is Vince, I guess is trying not to micromanage everything like he has done in the past plus he has the XFL coming up.

"So apparently, he’s not micromanaging the department that’s sending out these email blasts … 24 hours later, the people in that department still thought that Heyman and Bischoff were gonna be television characters and so they put together this email blast advertising them as being there as characters.

"I don’t know how it got through all of these channels but it got sent out to everybody around the time that I got it and everybody else got it.

"Vince got it. Vince was furious, not understanding why this was sent out and so at this moment, Heyman and Bischoff are not supposed to be television characters but because the email blast was sent out, there is the chance that they’re gonna have to put them on TV because it’s been advertised.

"This is a 7 billion dollar company with 500 employees and this is what happened in the last 24 hours. So that’s the story.”

Of course, cards are always subject to change in WWE until the very last minute, so there's every chance neither Heyman or Bischoff appear on their respective shows this week, or at all at any point in the future as originally planned.

Then again, both Raw and SmackDown's TV ratings and attendances haven't been good recently, so this could be a tactic by WWE to try and encourage more people to watch the shows.

Guess we'll just have to wait until Raw and SmackDown this week to find out for sure.