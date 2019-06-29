Alexis Sanchez has been a man out of favour at Manchester United.

The Chilean winger has scored only three goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils and has become somewhat of an embarrassment at the club.

For context, Ashley Young got his name of the scoresheet more times than Alexis last season.

But despite domestic turmoil at Old Trafford, the 30-year-old has been impressing internationally for Chile after scoring the winning penalty to ensure a semi-final spot in the Copa America.

Sanchez is now joint top goal-scorer at the tournament with two goals, and secured one assist versus Japan.

Having seen the Manchester United player excel for his country, it causes us all to wonder why he can’t prove himself in the Premier League once again.

With a wage total of £500,000-per-week, the player has been expected to perform in accordance with his time at Arsenal having scored 60 goals for the London outfit.

As you can imagine, the fans of the Manchester club are angry at Alexis’ heroic display for his country at this year’s Copa America.



With this current success, it does cause us to wonder if he even cares for Manchester United.

The side are going through a period of transition having failed to qualify for Champions League this upcoming season and falling 32 points behind blue rivals, Manchester City.

The attacker is needed more than ever under boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjær but he needs to bring his Chilean goal scoring ability to Old Trafford this season.

Will he recover success in the red jersey or will he just be known as the failed star?