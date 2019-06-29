Football

The winger recovers international form.

Alexis Sanchez scores winning penalty to send Chile through to Copa America semi-final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Alexis Sanchez has been a man out of favour at Manchester United.

The Chilean winger has scored only three goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils and has become somewhat of an embarrassment at the club.

For context, Ashley Young got his name of the scoresheet more times than Alexis last season.

But despite domestic turmoil at Old Trafford, the 30-year-old has been impressing internationally for Chile after scoring the winning penalty to ensure a semi-final spot in the Copa America.

Sanchez is now joint top goal-scorer at the tournament with two goals, and secured one assist versus Japan.

Having seen the Manchester United player excel for his country, it causes us all to wonder why he can’t prove himself in the Premier League once again.

With a wage total of £500,000-per-week, the player has been expected to perform in accordance with his time at Arsenal having scored 60 goals for the London outfit.

As you can imagine, the fans of the Manchester club are angry at Alexis’ heroic display for his country at this year’s Copa America.


With this current success, it does cause us to wonder if he even cares for Manchester United.

The side are going through a period of transition having failed to qualify for Champions League this upcoming season and falling 32 points behind blue rivals, Manchester City.

The attacker is needed more than ever under boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjær but he needs to bring his Chilean goal scoring ability to Old Trafford this season.

Will he recover success in the red jersey or will he just be known as the failed star?

Topics:
Football
Alexis Sanchez
Ashley Young
Manchester United
Arsenal

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again