Alisson Becker hasn't conceded a single goal at this summer's Copa America.

Brazil are absolutely spoilt when it comes to shot stoppers and while Ederson is also one of the best in the world, Alisson is proving exactly why he's the right man for Brazil.

The Selecao made their way through the group stages with an immaculate defensive record and kept Paraguay at bay for 120 minutes, before progressing via a penalty shootout.

It will come as little surprise that Alisson was also pretty heroic during the spot kicks and got Brazil off to the perfect start by denying Gustavo Gomez from 12 yards.

His performances this summer are simply a continuation of his brilliant form at Liverpool, where he proved a massive upgrade on Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

Alisson's clean sheet record

Although the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League, they still won a Champions League title that wouldn't have been possible without Alisson's save against Napoli.

Individual saves aside, though, it was his incredible knack of keeping clean sheets that marked the biggest difference from his Anfield predecessors.

And when you include his games with Brazil, you discover that Alisson has astonishingly kept the same number of clean sheets (35) as he has conceded goals (35) since his Liverpool move.

Clean sheets total=Goals conceded total

So, let's do the maths. Alisson bagged himself the Golden Glove awarded by keeping a superb 21 clean sheets in the Premier League, a number just short of the 22 goals he conceded.

The Champions League was less kind to Liverpool's number one, where he managed to keep six clean sheets but conceded on 12 occasions.

However, it's his incredible record with Brazil that completes the statistic, with Alisson conceding just once and keeping eight clean sheets since the end of the 2018 World Cup.

It could easily have been more if there wasn't rotation with Ederson and Neto with the national team, while Mignolet was picked in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup eliminations.

If that's not good enough, bear in mind that Alisson has kept a clean sheet in his eight games for club and country, meaning he hasn't conceded for over 12 hours.

It's statistics like these that show why Alisson should firmly be in the debate for the best goalkeeper in the world and he might even deserve the title outright on his current form.

Say what you like about David de Gea, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jan Oblak, but Liverpool and Brazil's number one is almost impossible to score against right now.

Do you think Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world? Have your say in the comments section below.