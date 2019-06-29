Football

.

Ronaldinho demanded a clause in his Flamengo contract that allowed him to go clubbing twice a week

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former Barcelona player Aleksandr Hleb claimed that the Spanish club sold Ronaldinho and Deco in order to protect Lionel Messi.

According to Hleb, the duo were sold in 2008 after turning up to training drunk. Barcelona were afraid that they would lead Messi, in his early twenties at the time, astray.

“Ronaldinho and Deco came to training drunk," Hleb has told V OKA TV, per Goal.

“That's why Ronaldinho and Deco were sold in 2008. Because they were afraid that they would bring down Lionel Messi."

It’s widely known that Ronaldinho enjoyed to party during his career. Many believe that it brought about his decline earlier than expected.

The Brazilian’s career rather petered out, with him playing spending the final years of his playing days in his homeland.

It started in 2011 when he joined Flamengo from AC Milan. And, such was Ronaldinho’s desire to party, it’s alleged that he demanded a clause in his contract that would allow him to do just that.

Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho Gaucho g

Ronaldinho's 'nightclub clause'

The 2002 World Cup winner insisted on a clause that would allow him to go clubbing at least two nights a week. Flamengo agreed to his request.

Similar stories tell how Ronaldinho enjoyed to party while he played for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, too.

“Ronaldinho didn't train any day of the week and would just turn up on a Friday for the game on Saturday," Jerome Loy, Ronaldinho’s teammate at PSG, said in 2016, per the Mirror.

"I think he was trying to follow in the steps of Romário, who would also go out every night, but he didn't have the same success."

FOOT-FRA-L1-PSG-MARSEILLE

And Paolo, an AC Milan season ticket holder, explained to Bleacher Report how the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner would party win, lose or draw.

“Win, lose, play well, play badly -- Ronaldinho didn't care. He would still find a party and enjoy himself long into the night," Paolo said.

"We loved him at Milan, but he hurt himself and his career, never worried who saw him."

Regardless, there’s no doubting that everyone has their favourite Ronaldinho memory. He was a joy to watch.

Topics:
Football
Flamengo
Brazil Football
AC Milan
La Liga
Barcelona
Lionel Messi

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again