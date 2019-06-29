Conor McGregor is arguably the most successful UFC and MMA star in the promotion's and sport's history with many memorable career moments.

There isn't much that McGregor hasn't achieved in his career, from beating Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to win the UFC Featherweight Championship, to having a boxing match with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.

However, for him, his most glorious career moment has to be the night where he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

During a recent Q&A with fans on his Instagram account, Notorious was asked which felt better, winning the UFC Featherweight title or winning the UFC Lightweight title.

McGregor said: “I’d have to say winning them both at the same damn time was the best. Both were glorious moments in my career.

"But being able to strap both the unified world titles around your waist, with no question and no doubt as to who was the champion. That was the most glorious moment of my career.

"So, winning them both at the same time and birthing the champ champ.”

Notorious has the fastest victory in UFC title fight history, but the moment he became the UFC Featherweight and the UFC Lightweight Champion at the same time outweighs it in his mind.

McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205 in November 2016, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously in the process.

The Irishman was later stripped of both titles due to inactivity in both divisions, but that can't take away from the accomplishment he managed to achieve back then.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting to see McGregor back in the Octagon for another fight for UFC, as he hasn't competed since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October last year.

Notorious is expected to return later this year, but that is yet to be confirmed as his negotiations with UFC are ongoing since he wants an ownership stake in the company.