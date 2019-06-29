Football

Groundskeeper transforms council pitch into kids ‘Wembley’

You’re 10-years-old again. The sun’s out, boots on and a kick-about is on the cards with your mates.

You couldn’t quite beat it.

Well, council grounds keeper ‘Jimmythemower’ takes the kids kick-about to the next level and I have to admit – I’m jealous.

The grass cutter has given back to the community by transforming the council pitch into the kids very own ‘Wembley’.

Twitter users across the UK have been impressed from the mower and his charitable efforts to give the kids that professional feel.

It’s a passion for Jimmy it seems, and it allows the kids to be that one step closer to feeling like their favourite footballing hero.

As a kid, I couldn’t imagine having something like this. A wet, untended and cut up pitch was all I got unfortunately. 

But hey, not the kids here.

A heart-warming gesture from the local groundskeeper. Maybe the Premier League could do with Jimmy’s talent?

I say yes.

