It was never assumed that Kylian Mbappe’s €180 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain would be the last of his career.

The former Monaco striker has continued his meteoric rise in the French capital, scoring 60 goals in 87 matches since arriving on loan in August 2017.

His contribution has been crucial to PSG’s sustained dominance of Ligue 1, especially with Neymar struggling to snap his unfortunate run of injuries.

In the Brazilian’s absence, Mbappe has arguably become the outright main man at the Parc des Princes.

Yet despite his status, the 20-year-old’s immediate future is in doubt.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are thought to be interested in luring Mbappe away from PSG this summer, though club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has publicly quashed any such situation.

“I will not let go of this 'crazy' player,” he said earlier in June, per BBC Sport.

“I want players proud to wear our jersey, not players who do the job when it suits them.

“He wants to be more involved in our project to grow with the team, the club. But I explained to him that the responsibilities, it does not ask.

“We must go get them, sometimes even tear them away. We do not wait, we provoke.

“As he is very intelligent, I am sure he understood. Will he still be at PSG next year? I am not 100% sure but 200%.”

A fresh report from Spanish newspaper Marca has undermined Al-Khelaifi’s declaration, though.

It’s claimed that Mbappe has told PSG he has ‘no intention’ of signing a new contract, no matter how much money they throw at him.

The 2018 World Cup winner is understood to see his future away from a club where he thinks Neymar will be the one true star as long as he plays for them.

Mbappe has three years remaining on his current deal, which despite leaving ample time to thrash out new terms, seems likely to end in PSG losing him for nothing.

Madrid fans expressed their desire to have Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu during Eden Hazard’s presentation, and the feeling is thought to be mutual among the club hierarchy.

Players of Mbappe’s calibre often get what they want, so watch this space.