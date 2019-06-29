Football

Lampard has been named the Premier League's greatest ever attacking midfielder..

Frank Lampard named the Premier League's greatest ever attacking midfielder

When it comes to goals from midfield, Frank Lampard was one of the greatest ever.

Sure, the Chelsea legend doesn't get the credit he deserves for his passing and defensive work, but it was his uncanny knack for scoring goals that made him such a special player.

When the Blues snapped him up from West Ham back in 2001, they could never have foreseen that he would become their greatest ever goal-scorer without even playing up front.

By finishing with 211 goals in 648 appearances, Lampard endures as Chelsea's all-time top scorer and stands an impressive nine strikes clear of Bobby Tambling.

The Englishman won the Premier League title in 2005, 2006 and 2010, while also collecting FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, Europa League and Champions League medals.

Lampard/Gerrard/Scholes debate

So, bearing all of that in mind, it's not difficult to see why Lampard is considered one of the greats, but he always seems to come up short against Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.

The Lampard/Scholes/Gerrard debate is one of the most fiercely debated in English football, yet any mass vote seems to wind up with the Chelsea legend finishing rock bottom.

Admittedly, that could be down to larger Manchester United and Liverpool fanbases, although it seems that Lampard has now got the recognition he deserves regardless.

Top ten attacking midfielders

That's because talkSPORT have tackled the question: who is the greatest attacking midfielder in Premier League history?

Applying the impetus on attacking statistics, all three English midfielders have been included and Lampard's astonishing goal-scoring record has seen him take the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans will be tearing their hair out that Gerrard finds himself below both Scholes and the soon-to-depart David Silva. Check out the full list down below:

10. Luka Modric - 13 goals and 15 assists

9. Santi Cazorla - 25 goals and 35 assists

8. Juan Mata - 50 goals and 51 assists

7. Yaya Toure - 62 goals and 32 assists

6. Kevin De Bruyne - 23 goals and 46 assists

5. Cesc Fabregas - 50 goals and 111 assists

4. Steven Gerrard - 120 goals and 92 assists

3. David Silva - 54 goals and 83 assists

2. Paul Scholes - 107 goals and 55 assists

1. Frank Lampard - 177 goals and 102 assists

Who do you think is the greatest attacking midfielder in Premier League history? Have your say in the comments section below.

