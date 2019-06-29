The Undertaker shocked WWE fans around the world earlier this week when he appeared on Monday Night Raw and came to the aid of Roman Reigns, who was being attacked by Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

Reigns was being attacked in the middle of the ring by McIntyre and Shane at the time, and just as Shane-O-Mac was about to go for a Coast To Coast, The Deadman's gong was heard.

The Undertaker then appeared and delivered a Chokeslam to Vince McMahon's son before also issuing a kick to The Scottish Psychopath to send the heels into retreat outside of the ring.

Later on in the night, it was confirmed that The Phenom and The Big Dog would team up to take on Shane and McIntyre in a tag team match at Extreme Rules on July 14.

However, WWE fans might see The Undertaker before his match at Extreme Rules next month, as he has been teased for next week's Raw in the preview for the show on WWE's website.

WWE's Raw preview reads: "It was an alliance that no one saw coming (especially not Roman Reigns), but The Undertaker returned this past Monday night on Raw to help The Big Dog repel a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

"The unexpected assist led to a blockbuster WWE Extreme Rules announcement that Reigns and The Deadman will join forces against “The Best in the World” and The Scottish Psychopath in Philadelphia.

"What fallout from this shocking team-up will we witness this Monday on Raw?"

Raw next week takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and The Undertaker lives three hours away from Dallas, so there's a strong chance we could see him appear on the show.

It's important to note though that The Deadman hasn't been advertised for Raw on Monday. He is only featured in the preview for the show.

As of writing, The Undertaker isn't being advertised for July 8's Raw either, which is the final red brand show before Extreme Rules takes place.

There are rumours as well that The Phenom could be competing later this year at SummerSlam too vs The Scottish Psychopath, but this hasn't been confirmed.

We'll have to wait until Raw takes place on Monday to see if The Undertaker will make another appearance.