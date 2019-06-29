2011 NBA Champion Ian Mahinmi Attends Jr. NBA Clinic and Unveiling of New Basketball Court in Zenata, Morocco

NBA and the AFD, France’s inclusive public development bank committed to financing and technical assistance for projects that improve the lives of people in developing and emerging economies, yesterday unveiled a new basketball court in Zenata, Morocco and will expand the NBA’s existing Jr. NBA programming in the country.

Zenata aims to promote integrated and controlled urban and social development within the larger Casablanca metropolitan area to make it a model of a sustainable city. Funded by AFD at 150 million euros, the future ecocity of Zenata is expected to eventually house 300,000 inhabitants and create 100,000 jobs.

The opening ceremony at the new basketball court was held at Parcours Sportif Côtier Zenata in the presence of AFD CEO Rémy Rioux; NBA Africa Managing Director and Basketball Africa League President, Amadou Gallo Fall; Société d’Aménagement Zanata CEO Mohamed Amine El Hajhouj; and 2011 NBA Champion Ian Mahinmi (Washington Wizards; France).



“We are thrilled to formally launch the unprecedented partnership between the NBA and AFD as we inaugurate, in Morocco, the very first basketball court of our joint program. We are honoured to do so in the presence of the NBA in Zenata.

This location was not chosen at random. What better way to build a world in common and embrace Agenda 2030 than leveraging, with the African youth, the unifying power of sport in a sustainable city expressing the will of the Kingdom of Morocco to be at the forefront of sustainable development and social link,” said CEO of the Agence Française de Développement, Rémy Rioux.

”The launch of the new Jr. NBA program in Zenata in partnership with AFD continues our commitment to using the transformative power of sport to positively impact African youth,” said Fall.

"We hope that the new basketball court will encourage more young boys and girls in Morocco to play the game of basketball and live healthy, active lifestyles.”

With sport being an essential part of AFD’s strategy and a major tool for sustainable development, the partnership also aims to combine sports practice with educational training activities to raise awareness among youth on issues including sustainable development, education, health and wellness, citizenship, social inclusion, gender equality, and entrepreneurship.

The Jr. NBA Zenata in partnership with AFD expands Jr. NBA programming in Morocco and builds on the existing Jr. NBA Leagues in Ifrane and Rabat.



The Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game – teamwork, respect, determination and community – at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

This year, the NBA and its teams plan to reach more than 51 million youth in 75 countries through league play, in-school programming, clinics, skills challenges, and other outreach events.



AFD backs France’s conviction that sport is a factor of economic and social development. It is both a real economic driver in terms of creating wealth and jobs, as well as a tool for social ties, unity and a strong vector for equality between men and women.



In the framework of the overall NBA-AFD project, basketball practices will be regularly offered to young people ages 8-18, who in addition to learning how to play, will also be able to develop life skills.

In February, the NBA and FIBA announced their plan to launch the Basketball Africa League, a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa scheduled to begin to play next year. GiveMeSport will be bringing you all the updates from the launch of the BAL League next year and this summers Basketball Without Borders.