Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a Manchester United player at long, long last.

In one of the summer's most protracted transfer sagas, it even took an age for United to make the final announcement and supporters are just relieved that the deal is complete.

On the whole, fans are pretty excited to see Wan-Bissaka in the famous red jersey, but his lack of Premier League experience and price-tag of £50 million will continue to raise questions.

Even if the former Crystal Palace man doesn't settle in immediately, though, it's a sign that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking towards the future.

And with Daniel James already on their books and Sean Longstaff being actively pursued, it looks as though United are chasing the transfer policy that worked so well under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Wan-Bissaka signs for Man Utd

However, perhaps the biggest cause for celebration has been the fact that Ashley Young's game time will surely be limited by the new arrival.

The 33-year-old has become a symbol of everything United fans have come to hate about the club and the decision to give him a new contract in February was met with a serious backlash.

As a result, United fans are already siding with their new addition and have started to express this through a new chant that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Man Utd fans make new chant

The fact 'Wan' sounds a lot like 'one' has led supporters to make a series of chants that count upwards, ending in a punchline that doesn't read too nicely for Young.

Although several versions have appeared on Twitter, the most popular reads: "Wan Bissaka, two Bissaka, three Bissaka, four... No Ashley Young at right back anymore!"

Sorry Ashley, but it's a decent chant in their defence. Plus, we just know that Young will have to deliver some faultless performances to avoid this being sung around Old Trafford.

Has Young actually been that bad for the Red Devils? Not particularly, but United fans have been left confused that the club are settling for an older player away from his preferred position.

No doubt Solskjaer will still use him during important games, yet Wan-Bissaka will also be given game-time to prove himself as a long-term replacement on the defensive flank.

So, it might be few seasons before fans can unveil their new chant with 100% accuracy, but it definitely looks as though Young will be spending far less time at right-back now.

Do you think Wan-Bissaka will be a success at Old Trafford?