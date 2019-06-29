Despite Argentina's progression to the Copa America semi-finals, Lionel Messi won't be feeling too happy with his own performances.

There's a real feeling that Argentina have crawled their way to this stage of the competition and fans certainly haven't forgotten the defeat to Colombia and sterile draw with Paraguay.

Wins over Qatar and Venezuela have helped to set up a massive semi-final clash with Brazil, but they enter the game in Belo Horizonte as massive underdogs.

Scoring a victory over the hosts will require Messi to be playing his very best football and that simply hasn't been the case at all for Argentina this summer.

Naturally, we're holding the Barcelona star up against his own incredibly high standards, yet just one goal - which came from the penalty spot - and zero assists is definitely underwhelming.

Argentina at Copa America

You can tell from Messi's body language that all isn't well and after playing so many games for Barcelona last season, perhaps the fatigue is starting to catch up on him.

Of course, you can never write off the 32-year-old and you only need to look at his 2012 hat-trick against Brazil to see the damage he can do on the big occasion.

However, the data doesn't look promising and we decided to check out the Copa America statistics on WhoScored.com to see how Messi was comparing to his rivals.

Poor Messi statistics

The website has ranked every player at the competition by averaging their match rating across each game, which is decided by various defensive, offensive and passing data-sets.

For a little bit of context, Messi was the number one in this department last season for Europe's top five leagues, but how about the Copa America? He finishes in 24th place.

An average match rating of 7.27 doesn't exactly set the world alight and Messi will be disappointed to finish below some of his teammates in the higher rankings.

It may come as a surprise to see Philippe Coutinho topping the bill, especially when you consider his Barcelona future is in serious doubt.

However, it appears that he is enjoying far better fortunes with Brazil and three goal contributions has helped elevate him to the gold medal and an average rating of 8.14.

The fact Alexis Sanchez is on the next step of the podium shows quite a theme is unfolding, with the Chilean having endured an indescribably bad 18 months at Manchester United.

Players like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and James Rodriguez all feature in the top ten, while Diego Godin and Marquinhos find themselves around Messi on the third page.

There's still time for Messi to turn things around, but it will take a heroic performance against Brazil to push his numbers up and potentially Argentina all the way to the trophy.

Do you think Argentina will win the Copa America this summer? Have your say in the comments section below.