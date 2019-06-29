Football

Wesley Sneijder reportedly arrested for causing more than £5,000 worth of damage to a car

At the peak of his career, Wesley Sneijder was one of the best midfielders in world football.

In 2010, the Dutchman finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or vote with many fans believing he deserved the accolade ahead of Lionel Messi.

While he didn’t quite get his hands on the biggest individual award in football, he’s still had some career.

He’s turned out for Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Nice and he currently plays for Al-Gharafa in Qatar.

Not to mention the 134 appearances he’s made for his national side.

His trophy cabinet isn’t bad, either.

He’s won league titles in Holland, Spain, Italy and Turkey as well as the Champions League.

Inter Milan's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sn

But at the age of 35, it seems Sneijder is slightly less professional than he once was.

That’s because it’s being reported that, last Sunday, he was arrested back in his hometown of Utrecht.

According to Algemeen Dagblad, per The Sun, a drunk Sneijder jumped on top of a car causing five grand worth of damage.

He was arrested by police but he paid the £5382 in damages upon his release.

Footage has now emerged of Sneijder’s drunken antics as he sits on top of the vehicle before kicking the windscreen.

According to Soccer News, he then climbed down before kissing a blonde woman.

After seeing the footage, some of you may be reminded of Jay from the Inbetweeners, who in one episode, jumped on top of a car screaming ‘F**king football friends’.

Police have refused to confirm that it was Sneijder who was arrested but admitted that a 35-year-old was put in a cell for destruction of a car.

