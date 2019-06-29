Football

England have caught the national eye at the World Cup..

England women's World Cup win v Norway had more viewers than the men's FA Cup final

The England women's team has caught the national attention more than ever before at this summer's World Cup.

Phil Neville's team have pushed on to the semi-final stage, thanks to a 3-0 demolition of Norway.

Goals from Jill Scott, Ellen White, and a fantastic strike from Lucy Bronze won the game in Le Harve, although it could have been more.

England created chance after chance, even missing a penalty to make it 4-0.

But they happily took 3-0 - regarded as their finest performance under Neville - to reach the final four.

And in a sign that they really are capturing the public's imagination, people watched in great numbers.

According to The Times, a peak of 7.6 million people watched on the BBC - and that's a figure that doesn't include those watching on iPlayer.

That's the third-biggest audience for a sporting event on the BBC this year.

They sit behind the Wales v England Six Nations clash, and Chelsea v Manchester United in the FA Cup, with 8.9 million and 8.1 millions viewers respectively.

It means that England women's team beat out the men's FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford.

Lucy Bronze scored a fantastic third for England.

That game, which saw City clinch the domestic treble with a 6-0 demolition, managed a peak 7.4 million viewers on the BBC.

It should be said that the FA Cup final was also broadcast on BT Sport, although the viewing figures there aren't available.

All we do know is that it fell below the 269k CBeebies managed on that day.

And so, regardless, this was a great achievement for the women's team. Perhaps they could beat it when they meat the USA in the semi-final.

And then, perhaps, better still.

