Earlier this week, WWE confirmed the return of Eric Bischoff to a full-time role in the company for the first time since 2007.

Bischoff was announced by WWE as the new Executive Director of SmackDown Live, while Paul Heyman was given the same role except for Monday Night Raw. Both will report directly to Vince McMahon.

While fans are sure Heyman will do a good job with Raw since he's been around WWE for a number of years now, some fans can't say the same about Bischoff due to his absence from the company.

With SmackDown's move to Fox Sports just around the corner as well, the blue brand needs to pick itself up in order to start their new deal with the TV channel strong and with viewers watching, so changes are needed.

Here are three changes which Bischoff should make on SmackDown in order to encourage more fans to tune in each week.

Push Andrade and Zelina Vega

It's widely known that Fox Sports has a strong Latino audience and that they want a big Latino superstar on SmackDown for when the show moves over to the channel later this year.

Right now, there's no one else better suited for the role than Andrade and his manager and fellow superstar Zelina Vega, but they're not receiving a big enough push right now.

The third-generation luchador has taken some time off recently due to personal reasons, but when he returns, he needs to be pushed hard to become a strong presence on WWE's blue brand before their Fox move.

The right way to go about it would be for Andrade to beat Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam and keep hold of the title for at least a few weeks into SmackDown's channel move.

Vega can then hype up Andrade on the mic like she usually does to produce that heel heat for her client and make him one of WWE's biggest stars not involved in the main title picture.

Give Ember Moon a chance

This past week on SmackDown, Ember Moon lost in a match to Sonya Deville thanks to interference from her partner, Mandy Rose.

After the show, Moon tweeted: "@WWE Dear A, I am tired of getting up every time I fall and trying to fight the fight I will never be able to win. From Injuries to obscurities... Tonight has defeated me in more ways than we know.

"Im not willing to give control away... But I know You are waiting -EM."

Some fans believe this cryptic tweet could be suggesting The War Goddess wants out of WWE, but in reality, she just needs to receive better booking.

WWE needs to hold off on a Bayley vs Charlotte rivalry for the SmackDown Women's Championship until 2020 as that will likely be the feud that carries them through until after WrestleMania.

However, in the meantime, Moon can be built up as a top heel in the women's division that could take the SmackDown Women's title off Bayley, giving her a storyline until next year rolls around.

Turn Roman Reigns heel

A longshot and the least likely out of the three to actually happen, but it's an idea which Bischoff has even entertained himself not too long ago.

Just last year during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bischoff was asked how he would book Roman Reigns if he had the power to do so. Bischoff replied by saying he would turn The Big Dog heel.

Reigns is a SmackDown star, and Bischoff is now the Executive Director of the show. Could we finally see a heel turn for arguably WWE's biggest star in recent times?

Probably not if Vince has the final say, but what else has he really done since being moved over to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-up that means he should stay as a face?

Just imagine the pop and the scenes if Reigns suddenly decided to attack Kofi Kingston and the rest of The New Day one night on the blue brand. It could then gradually build towards him facing Kingston for the WWE title in 2020.