Manchester United fans are fully aware of the challenge their club faces in returning to the summit of English and European football.

Last season was one of the Red Devils’ worst in living memory and highlighted the gap between them and the pacesetters in Manchester City and Liverpool.

The arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer triggered a brief resurgence after the miserable four months overseen by Jose Mourinho were put to an end in December.

But the good times the Old Trafford faithful have been starved of throughout the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era were short-lived.

United crawled to the end of the 2018-19 campaign, rounding off a run of two wins in their last 12 matches with a humiliating 2-0 defeat at Cardiff on the final day.

Their capitulation from March onwards was worse than any period during Mourinho’s tenure, which indicates the root of the issue lies with the players rather than the manager.

As a result, many of the fans who once hounded the board to make the kind of signings who would break their club transfer record appear to have reconsidered their attitude.

There’s a clear desire to revert to the youth-first philosophy of years gone by, and those in charge of recruitment seem to be on the wavelength.

On Saturday, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was officially unveiled as United’s second acquisition of the summer after Daniel James.

The two youngsters represent promising value at a cost of £65 million, yet despite reports tipping Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes to follow them, discontent continues to linger among supporters.

A significant proportion of United fans are unhappy with the way the club is run by the Glazer family, which led to the creation of the ‘GlazersOut’ hashtag.

The topic has been trending on Twitter for the last nine days, with some particularly incensed fans seeing fit to organise a protest at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday.

It didn’t go at all to plan, though, as only a handful of people bothered turning up.

That’s the description from Goal’s Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes, who tweeted: “The Glazers Out protest was a big dull dud, peaking at about 20 people. There were more going in and out of the Megastore.”

Pretty laughable, really.

While fans have every right to voice their opinion to those who run their clubs, their activism too often goes no further than social media posts.

A formal protest was never likely to catch on in the lead-up to pre-season, but we’ll have to wait and see if the movement is still alive come August.