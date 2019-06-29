While many Premier League clubs appear to be having a quiet summer transfer window so far, Manchester United have already announced two new signings.

They spent £15 million on young Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea, and have more recently announced the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50 million.

Two young, exciting British talent - the approach United are clearly opting for this summer.

But it’s not just signing young, exciting British talent. The club also needs to keep hold of those players that fit that description.

And that includes Marcus Rashford.

The 21-year-old has struggled to kick on at Old Trafford after bursting onto the scene as an 18-year-old.

And the striker has been linked with a move away from the club with his current deal expiring next summer.

However, Rashford is now ‘close’ to agreeing a new contract at the Theatre of Dreams.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who report that ‘Rashford is close to signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United worth around £250,000 a week.’

That’s right, £250,000-per-week!

Crazy.

The club are hoping to be in a position to announce Rashford’s new deal before the club fly to Australia on July 8 for the start of their pre-season tour.

The wage involved appears to show that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to give Rashford the main striking role next season ahead of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku himself has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer. That move would pave the way for Rashford to be unchallenged as the club's main man.