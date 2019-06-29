Football

.

Marcus Rashford close to agreeing new Manchester United contract worth £250,000

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While many Premier League clubs appear to be having a quiet summer transfer window so far, Manchester United have already announced two new signings.

They spent £15 million on young Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea, and have more recently announced the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50 million.

Two young, exciting British talent - the approach United are clearly opting for this summer.

But it’s not just signing young, exciting British talent. The club also needs to keep hold of those players that fit that description.

And that includes Marcus Rashford.

The 21-year-old has struggled to kick on at Old Trafford after bursting onto the scene as an 18-year-old.

And the striker has been linked with a move away from the club with his current deal expiring next summer.

FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-MAN UTD

However, Rashford is now ‘close’ to agreeing a new contract at the Theatre of Dreams.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who report that ‘Rashford is close to signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United worth around £250,000 a week.’

That’s right, £250,000-per-week!

Crazy.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITY

The club are hoping to be in a position to announce Rashford’s new deal before the club fly to Australia on July 8 for the start of their pre-season tour.

The wage involved appears to show that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to give Rashford the main striking role next season ahead of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku himself has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer. That move would pave the way for Rashford to be unchallenged as the club's main man.

Topics:
Football
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Marcus Rashford
Premier League
Romelu Lukaku
Ashley Young
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again