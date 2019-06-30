There isn’t a player that splits opinion quite like Luis Suarez.

If he plays for your club, you absolutely love him.

After all, he’s a world-class striker and has a fantastic winning attitude.

But that competitiveness has seen him cross the line on numerous occasions.

In three separate incidents, Suarez has been found guilty of biting an opponent. And that’s not mentioning his constant moaning, diving and complaining to the referee. Oh, and that handball against Ghana on the goal-line at the 2010 World Cup.

In truth, he’s a bit of a nightmare.

Despite being a former Liverpool hero, Suarez didn’t hold back when Barcelona faced the Reds in the Champions League semi-finals earlier this season.

He celebrated his goal at the Camp Nou with wild passion and was seen squaring up to the likes of Andy Robertson and Alisson throughout the match.

And, when Lionel Messi scored an incredible free-kick to put Barcelona 3-0 up in the first-leg, Suarez decided to celebrate in Robertson’s face.

As a result, he was booed throughout his visit to Anfield a week later. He also ended Robertson’s match by half-time after purposely kicking out at him.

But Liverpool went on to win 4-0 leaving Suarez saying it was “one of the worst moments of my life.”

Robertson was also asked what he thought of Suarez’s antics during the 180 minutes, to which he replied: ‘Who’s going to the final?’

But that wasn’t the end of Suarez’s bad karma for celebrating in Robertson’s face.

Barca would go on to lose in the Copa del Rey final to Valencia 2-1.

And on Saturday night, Suarez’s Uruguay crashed out of the Copa America after the striker missed the only penalty in the shootout following a goalless draw with Peru.

It left the 32-year-old in tears.

It’s fair to say it’s been a nightmare eight weeks for Suarez since he decided to mock Robertson at the Camp Nou.

Karma really is a b*tch.