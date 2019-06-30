A Spanish fourth-tier club has undergone a bizarre and noteworthy name change after securing promotion.

Mostoles Balompie will now be known as Flat Earth FC - yes, you read that correctly.

The president of the team, Javi Poves, outlined his reasoning for the change in, well, everything.

"We are a professional football club in the Spanish fourth tier and we are born to unite the voices of millions of flat earth movement followers and all those people who are looking for answers," he said, per Marca.

"Football is the most popular sport and has the most impact worldwide, so creating a club dedicated to the flat earth movement is the best way to have a constant presence in the media.

"This will also be the first football club associated with a cause and an idea, without having a specific location.

"Professional football clubs are subject not only to a nation but also to a city.

"Flat Earth FC is the first football club whose followers are united by the most important thing, which is an idea."

Now, what exactly is flat Earth theory?

It's the idea that the planet is actually a disk, and that images of a spherical structure are doctored by NASA and the like.

Why? So they can guard the arctic ice wall without the public knowing about it, of course.

Sure, the spherical Earth was understood in Ancient Greece, thousands of years ago, but the age of social media has brought about fresh new ideas, none of which are based in science.

And they now have a Spanish football club that promotes their ideas and beliefs, and that probably counts for something.

So, if you're a flat-earther, you and your people now have a new team to follow as they help to spread their word all over the globe.

If you'd like to see more about Flat Earth FC, you can check out their website here: https://flatearthfc.com/