It's a big summer for Manchester United as they look to get back on track.

The Red Devils are coming off the back of arguably their most disappointing season of the post-Ferguson era.

Having headed into it as runners-up and, arguably, the closest challengers to Manchester City, United eventually finished a very disappointing 6th.

The worst of it is that they only fleetingly looked like ever doing better than that.

A rebuild is needed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and that's exactly what appears to be on its way.

United have moved quickly to bring in two first-team players before any of their rivals have managed any.

The first, Daniel James from Swansea, a young, rapid winger - exactly what United fans like to see.

The other, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a massive £50m fee.

That fee makes the 21-year-old the joint-fifth most expensive defender ever, which is quite something when you consider he's only had one full professional season.

But then it was a brilliant season, as Wan-Bissaka was named Palace's Player of the Season.

Still, he's very inexperienced, as demonstrated by defenders of a similar price.

The most expensive ever is, of course, Virgil van Dijk, who had been playing for seven years by the time he moved to Liverpool.

Then there's Lucas Hernandez, who moved to Bayern Munich this summer - a World Cup winner with France.

Aymeric Laporte had played four and a half seasons before his City move, and Benjamin Mendy had similar when he moved a few months prior.

Kyle Walker, who cost the same as Wan-Bissaka, had over 200 games for Tottenham Hotspur before moving to City.

And so United have taken a real risk with their new right-back, as talented as he is.

They took a similar one with Luke Shaw in 2014 (he'd played two seasons) and the jury is still out on that one, although last season was a very promising sign.

Still, risks like this need to be taken to make up the ground. If everything goes to plan, the £50m may not look expensive at all in a few years time.