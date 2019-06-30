Wayne Rooney has had an incredible career, working under some of the world's finest coaches, as well as David Moyes - twice.

There was Fabio Capello and Sven-Goran Eriksson with England, two coaches with incredible honours lists.

But it's with Manchester United that Rooney worked day-to-day with some of the greats.

Jose Mourinho was his last coach at Old Trafford, helping the United legend to a Europa League and League Cup.

Before him, it was Louis van Gaal, one of the most influential coaches of the last 30 years.

And, of course, the man who took him to Manchester and made him the player he became: Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rooney won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the Champions League under Ferguson.

On top of that, he was named PFA Young Player of the Year twice, winning the senior award in 2010.

And yet, Rooney doesn't believe Ferguson is the best manager he's worked under. Instead, he '100%' considers it to be Van Gaal.

“Van Gaal is by far the best coach I have worked with - one hundred per cent," he said, per the Mirror.

"His tactical skills, his way of preparing and his attention to the finest of details, I found amazing. I admired that in him. I had never looked at stuff like that before.

“Van Gaal knows that the way he works is tough for players. I made him aware of that at the time and we talked about this very well together.

“I regret how it all ended, yet I know one thing for sure - I have learnt a lot from him and I am definitely going to use those lessons for when I am a manager.”

It's quite the statement, considering United fans would consider Ferguson to be the greatest coach in their history.

And yet one of their greatest ever players believes Van Gaal to be superior, despite his disappointing spell.

It really is a strange game sometimes.