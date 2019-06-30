Football

Jose Mourinho tops 25-man list of highest spending managers in football history

Jose Mourinho is still out of work after being sacked from Manchester United in December.

The Portuguese boss spent two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford but left the club in a worse position than when he joined.

Mourinho may have won the League Cup and Europa League during his debut season but the club finished a disappointing sixth.

Second place and a trophyless campaign followed before Mourinho was sacked halfway through the 2018/19 season as the Red Devils sat in sixth, 19 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

When you consider that Mourinho spent a crazy £400 million during this time at United, then you can’t really have too much sympathy for him.

In fact, that spending spree at United means he’s now spent more than any other manager during his career.

According to transfermarkt, Mourinho has spent an eye-watering £1.05 billion on 59 players at five different clubs.

That puts him above Pep Guardiola, who has spent £1.03 billion at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Massimiliano Allegri (£914.36m), Manuel Pellegrini (£854.37m) and Carlo Ancelotti (£842.67m) make up the top-five.

Check out the top 25 here:

Ironically, at the start of last season, Mourinho accused Jurgen Klopp (11th in the list) of trying to “buy the title” at Liverpool.

Klopp may have splashed the cash 12 months ago to sign Alisson, Fabinho and Naby Keita but it proved to be money well spent as they finished second with 97 points and won the Champions League.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has been out of work for six months and is waiting for his next job opportunity.

We’re not quite sure where that will be but one thing is for sure, Mourinho will be demanding a hefty transfer budget.

