Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting hungry, young British players to revamp his squad this summer.

Wales winger Daniel James and England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been brought in from Swansea City and Crystal Palace for a combined £65 million this month, while Newcastle United’s English midfielder Sean Longstaff is another player tipped to complete a move to Old Trafford ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Solskjaer has identified yet another British player that he wants to add to his ranks: Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

This is according to The Sun, who understand that United are set to make a bid for the Scotland international.

McGinn, capped 14 times by his country, scored seven goals in 45 games for Villa last season - his debut campaign for the club after completing a £2.75 million switch from Hibernian last summer.

One of those goals was scored in the Championship play-off final, helping Villa seal a 2-1 win over Derby County and promotion back to the Premier League in the process.

Another of those goals was this outrageous volley against Sheffield Wednesday.

Pick that one out.

McGinn, who is described as a “5ft 6in workaholic” by The Sun, won Villa’s Players’ Player and Fans’ Player of the Season awards ahead of Jack Grealish.

Newly-promoted Villa hope to tie the Scot down to a new long-term contract but now find themselves in danger of losing him with United poised to submit a bid.

However, Villa value McGinn to be worth an astonishing £50 million, and it’s unclear whether the Red Devils are prepared to meet that asking price.

McGinn was once described by a fan as “all elbows, as if I’m chasing a helicopter”, according to The Sun, who add that “stamina and aggression, rather than elegance in play, are his trademarks”.

Passion, willpower and leadership are said to be other traits of McGinn, who is a big fan favourite at Villa Park.

Indeed, the fans have even come up with a complimentary nickname for him: McGinniesta - after, of course, Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta.

Football is in McGinn’s blood. His grandfather Jack is a former Celtic chairman and Scottish FA president, while his brothers Stephen and Paul are also professional footballers.

He will now aim to prove that he can cut it in the Premier League - although whether that’ll be with Villa or Man Utd is, at this moment in time, up in the air.