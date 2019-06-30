Football

Fan has ranked the world's best 28 goalkeepers into five different tiers

Alisson is really starting to establish himself as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Following his £67 million move from Roma to Liverpool last summer, the Brazilian briefly became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

That was until Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71 million a few days later.

But the impact Alisson had on Jurgen Klopp’s side during the 2018/19 campaign was well worth the £67 million.

He picked up the Golden Glove after registering 21 clean sheets in the Premier League, conceding just 22 goals.

It may not have been enough for Liverpool to win the Premier League but it helped them win their sixth European Cup.

Now, this summer, Alisson is seeking more glory.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

He’s helped Brazil reach the Copa America semi-finals by conceding zero goals in their four matches so far.

In their quarter-final win against Paraguay, Alisson was the penalty shootout hero to set up a semi-final clash against Argentina.

That makes it eight clean sheets for club and country in a row.

Brazil v Paraguay: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Yeah, not bad.

As a result, he’s been ranked in ‘Tier 1’ by one football fan, who has attempted to rank the best 28 goalkeepers in world football.

The only goalkeeper that joins him in the top tier is Barcelona Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Below them are Manchester City’s Ederson, Manchester United’s David de Dea and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

Check out the entire five tiers below:

p1deijgg3ug28131hrn3hrfc2kf.jpg

That is no doubt going to upset plenty of football fans.

Football is all about opinion and it would be pretty weird if everyone agreed on the ranking of the best 28 goalkeepers in world football, wouldn’t it?

