Manchester United have been busier than most Premier League clubs since the transfer window opened.

The Red Devils’ rebuild is beginning to take shape with their first two signings of the summer: Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Arriving for a total of roughly £65 million, the youngsters represent a telling shift in the recruitment policy at Old Trafford.

United have spent in the region of £800 million since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in October 2013, averaging out at more than £133 million per season.

Even with the August 8 deadline still some way off, there’s an expectation the 20-time league champions won’t be writing as many blank cheques as they have done in the last six years.

On Saturday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer summed up his vision for getting the Red Devils’ back to the top in explaining why Wan-Bissaka is an exemplary acquisition.

“He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further,” he told the official club website.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age.”

That suggests United aren’t likely to put their feet up until they kick off the 2019-20 campaign at home against Chelsea on August 11.

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is understood to be one of their next targets, while Aston Villa workhorse John McGinn has also crept into the frame of late.

Aside from the British talents that Solskjaer wants to help revive United, rumours linking Antoine Griezmann to United refuse to fizzle out.

The Sun reports that while the Atletico Madrid striker is on the verge of joining Barcelona, the Red Devils have warned him to be mindful of the Catalans’ developing interest in Neymar.

In an effort to sway his attention towards the Theatre of Dreams, United are believed to have told Griezmann the Brazilian’s return to the Nou Camp could see his own prospective move collapse.

The Frenchman does carry a £108 million price tag, but it wouldn’t be hugely surprising if Ed Woodward granted Solskjaer a standalone luxury signing this summer.

After all, United will have the cash to burn if they offload Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in the coming weeks.