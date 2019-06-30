One of the biggest perks of being a world-class footballer is, of course, the huge salary.

Top-level footballer’s wages are obscene but, then again, it’s only a short career. It’s also important to remember that these are the players who bring joy to millions of fans around the world on a weekly basis.

Sergio Aguero is one of the best Premier League players and, as a result, one of the best paid too.

The Manchester City forward currently earns in the region of £350,000 a week - per the Mirror - which means he’ll never need to work another day in his life once he retires.

He also has more money than he knows what to do with, although he’s found a way to spend £8,000 a month on rent - by sealing an apartment in a luxury new skyscraper in Manchester.

At 140 metres tall, the swanky new West Tower in Deansgate Square is one of the most luxurious new buildings in the north of England.

And Aguero has snapped up the highest apartment in the building, located on the 44th and 45th floors.

It’s been dubbed ‘Manchester's most iconic address’ and, according to The Sun, is worth a cool £4 million.

The Manchester Evening News have gained access to the flat and Aguero will have arguably the best view of the city from his new gaffe.

It offers a bird’s-eye view of local landmarks, including the Etihad Stadium, the Peak District and Winter Hill. Aguero will even be able to see his own office from his new apartment.

The 3,180 sq ft property has everything that Aguero could wish for: including three-en suite bedrooms, a study, walk-in wardrobes and a 24-hour ’dedicated service team’.

Next door is the South Tower, which will overtake Beetham Tower as the tallest building outside London (201 metres) when it’s completed.

Aguero will then have access to a 25-metre swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym, five-a-side football pitches, a cinema and a spa.

Sounds incredible, to be fair.

Aguero is truly living his best life.

It’s also positive news for Man City as it shows that Aguero, who currently lives in a mansion in the Hale Barns area, has no plans to leave his current employers.