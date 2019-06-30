The re-formation of Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley has been a fascinating watch to say the very least.

Disillusioned by many aspects of the company, Ambrose left the PG nature of WWE behind in April and quickly made his mark in wrestling's newest and hottest promotion - All Elite Wrestling.

His arrival in Las Vegas in May signalled that AEW were really on the map, and he's already spread his talents out to Japan.

In his first match for New Japan Pro Wrestling, the rechristened Moxley captured the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson, and a week later was announced for the highly-prestigious G1 Climax tournament.

No-one can get enough of Moxley now, and last night saw him compete in his first match for AEW after their second event - Fyter Fest.

His opponent would be Joey Janela, and considering it was a non-sanctioned match, fans expected to see a side to Moxley that they never saw when he was Dean Ambrose in WWE - and they weren't disappointed.

Many will remember the 'Asylum Match' between Ambrose and Chris Jericho three years ago in WWE which wasn't that hardcore at all, sans Y2J being slammed into thumbtacks.

It looked like childs play compared to Moxley v Janela.

Barbed-wire played a huge role in this match, with Moxley taking the first bits of pain by being hurricanrana'd onto a chair wrapped in the wire, and then slammed through a table covered in it.

But Moxley would get his revenge by repeatedly stamping a wire-wrapped chair into the chest of Janela.

The thumbtacks also came out to play as Moxley slammed Janela feet-first into a pile of tacks, which could only be described as probably stepping on a piece of lego - but worse.

At one point Moxley spit out thumbtacks from his own mouth after slamming Janela into them, and he finally finished the match with a Paradigm Shift onto the pile.

It certainly brought out the wild side of Moxley that was never seen in WWE and proves he's got more layers than just being a good wrestler and great promo.

His feud with Kenny Omega was also furthered following the match, with Omega getting revenge for Mox's attack at Double Or Nothing - the two will face off at All Out.

For now though let's just appreciate that Moxley is back in his natural habitat, and the non-PG approach suits him down to the ground.