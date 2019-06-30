So, the transfer window may have made a slow start, but it's got fans talking already about the possibilities of what next season could bring.

Two clubs in particular have been passengers when it comes to recruitment since the window opened, and they are Manchester City and Liverpool.

And if we are being honest, they have every right to think their squad is more than capable, after both teams heroics last campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side won the league by a solitary point, after being pushed all the way by a resilient Liverpool side - who themselves only last won league game all season.

One player that was one of the catalysts behind City's triumph was long-serving Spaniard David Silva.





The 33-year-old joined the club in 2010 and has managed to pick up four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups in what has been the most successful decade not only for himself, but the football club.

The Spanish international announced that once his contract expires at the end of this coming season, he would call it a day at the Citizens and move on to pastures new.

The club's response has been to give him an honour that he more than deserves.

The captains armband.

Yes, that's right, David Silva will be the successor to Vincent Kompany and captain Manchester City in his final season at the club.

You couldn't write a better script.

Since the Abu Dhabi Group took over in 2008, the club have spent a whopping £1.5 billion, seeing great - and not so great - players come and go in the search for domestic and European glory.

Now, admittedly, Kompany could have a strong case for being the club's most influential player, but quietly going about his business under the radar, a certain five foot seven playmaker may have something to say about that.