Francis Ngannou is back and rising through the heavyweight division of UFC once again.

The Cameroonian was once considered the heir to the throne as little over a year ago, but he sort-of lost his way.

After a six-fight unbeaten run under the UFC banner, Ngannou got his first heavyweight title shot against Stipe Miocic in January 2018.

Despite being heavy favourite though to claim his first title, Ngannou failed to capitalise on his assets in the first round, and Miocic smothered him for the next four rounds to retain his belt.

A second loss in a row would follow in July, this time to Derrick Lewis, in a fight that was widely criticised by MMA fans - the word 'snorefest' was used quite a lot.

But the redemption tour started in late 2018 and it has continued into 2019.

Ngannou KO'd Curtis Blaydes in November 2018, the second win he had secured over 'Razor' in two-and-a-half years, and it took him only 45 seconds to get the job done.

It took even less time for Ngannou to finish former world champion Cain Velasquez in February - just 26 seconds, and it put him on a collision course with the UFC ranked number three Junior Dos Santos.

That fight happened last night in Minneapolis, and true to his recent form, Ngannou stopped the fight from going any longer than the first round.

As Miocic and Lewis proved, if you can stay out of the way of Ngannou's power-punching for the first five minutes of a fight you're likely to be more successful, but Dos Santos could've escape it.

Just 65 seconds into the fight, Ngannou caught Dos Santos with a flush right hand after missing an overhand right of his own, and just six seconds later, JDS was sprawled on the mat and not defending himself from the lethal hands of 'The Predator'.

In just 71 seconds, Ngannou made a statement and surely now will get the next shot of the winner of Cormier v Miocic 2, which takes place at UFC 241 in August.

Ngannou was actually seen telling Dana White after the fight that he wanted a title shot next, and who is Dana to argue with a six foot four, 256 pound freak of nature like Ngannou?

Dana said 'we'll talk', but there's surely no arguments against Ngannou getting that next shot at the heavyweight championship of the world.